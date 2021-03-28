Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,527 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after buying an additional 7,416,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after buying an additional 124,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,599,000 after buying an additional 1,975,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,016,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,852,000 after buying an additional 65,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

