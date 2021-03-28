Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 14,400 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 174.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Landstar System worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 182,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 317,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,794,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 50,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.85.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $169.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.32 and a twelve month high of $169.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

