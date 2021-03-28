Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,204 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Veracyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Veracyte by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

