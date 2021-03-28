Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.