Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

FLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.80.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $388.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

