Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.83.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $176.45 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.