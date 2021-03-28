ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $16,641,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $8,041,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 561,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 234,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,303 shares of company stock worth $2,964,645. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMHC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

