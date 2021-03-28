ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 329.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,006 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.