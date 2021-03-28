ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.02 Million in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,172,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,043,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,156.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $996.98. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $752.10 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

