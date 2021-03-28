ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 371.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,227 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Macy’s worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

