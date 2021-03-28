ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.87 Million Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 543.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,782 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natus Medical by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Natus Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Natus Medical by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Natus Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

