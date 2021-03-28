ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,403,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,398,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

