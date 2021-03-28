Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

XCUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exicure in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exicure by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 165,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exicure by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 125,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exicure by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 117,723 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $2.19 on Friday. Exicure has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $192.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

