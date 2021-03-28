Evonik Industries’ (EVKIF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVKIF. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EVKIF opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

