Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $17.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

EVRI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. 1,182,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,905. Everi has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Everi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Everi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

