Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Position Lifted by Dorsal Capital Management LLC

Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for approximately 9.0% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $155,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.87 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

