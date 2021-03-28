Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Down 14.7% This Week

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $442,086.78 and approximately $12,469.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00612693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024075 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

Ethereum Meta is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

