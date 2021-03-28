Ethereum Gold Project Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 515.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 477.8% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $400,529.03 and $1,796.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.38 or 0.00625610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00065315 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars.

