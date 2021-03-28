ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 2,224 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of RMBS opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,659.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

