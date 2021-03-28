ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $779,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $631.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $619.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.39 and a 1-year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.09.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

