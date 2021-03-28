ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $41.90 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.