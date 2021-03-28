ETF Managers Group LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $209.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.87 and its 200 day moving average is $198.25.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

