ETF Managers Group LLC Has $394,000 Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

