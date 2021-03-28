ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 640 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after acquiring an additional 273,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750,072 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.