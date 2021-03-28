EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $12,336,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EQT by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EQT by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 218,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth about $1,810,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

