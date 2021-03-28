EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of EPR Properties worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in EPR Properties by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EPR Properties by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

