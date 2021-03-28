Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 95,522 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 28,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 57,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 107.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.5% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 237,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 43,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

EPD opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

