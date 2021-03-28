Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 11,038 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12. The company has a market cap of C$9.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Enterprise Group Company Profile (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It also provides a range of services, such as tank/vessel coat curing, wellhead heating, temporary work site heating, plant outages/turnarounds, pipeline thermal expansion, grain drying, emergency thawing, and portable climate control and cooling services.

