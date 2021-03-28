Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 76,403 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,403 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 277.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,694 shares of company stock worth $22,787,685. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

