Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 51,370 China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in China Mobile by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 6.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE:CHL opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile Limited has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $44.93.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

