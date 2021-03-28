Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 8,635 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 173.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,982,000 after buying an additional 378,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1,163.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,428,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,416,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,947,000 after buying an additional 247,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Argus reduced their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $96.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

