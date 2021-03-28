Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 789 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UI. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 15.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $389.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.81. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $396.00. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

