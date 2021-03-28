Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.69 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 464.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,944 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.