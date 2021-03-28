Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 108,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $67,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 90,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $977,065.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,318,841 shares of company stock valued at $132,416,411 over the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

TEN opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

