Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 19,364 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 133,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.38. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other Neogen news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $597,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,094.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,193 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.