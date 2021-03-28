Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPAC shares. G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.