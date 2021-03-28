Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 6.9% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.19. 63,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,519,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $819.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Insiders sold a total of 43,767 shares of company stock valued at $184,591 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 228,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $29,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.