Endor Protocol Trading Up 13.1% This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $89.06 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.83 or 0.00358632 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001552 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005221 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00138169 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.25 or 0.05468473 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

