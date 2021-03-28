Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.68

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.68 and traded as high as C$6.47. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$6.44, with a volume of 496,557 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EDR shares. CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 805.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$289,800.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,683. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 50,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$392,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 920,611 shares in the company, valued at C$7,226,796.35. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,600 shares of company stock worth $1,442,850.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

