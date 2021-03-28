Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Gap Down to $11.17

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $10.85. Empire State Realty Trust shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 2,962 shares.

ESRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,121.88, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.