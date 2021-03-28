Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 149,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,186,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 120,997 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $63.34 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86.

