Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $94.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.