Embraer’s (ERJ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

ERJ stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.77. Embraer has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Embraer by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Embraer by 3,722.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 607,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 591,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

