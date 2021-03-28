Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECIFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of ECIFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

