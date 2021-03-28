Elastos (ELA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $49.08 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $6.82 or 0.00012187 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $130.26 million and $49.08 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,908,997 coins and its circulating supply is 19,087,057 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

