Eight Capital Boosts Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target to C$10.00

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Alcanna from C$8.15 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE CLIQ opened at C$7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$313.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.11. Alcanna has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$8.43.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

