Edgewood Management LLC Sells 13,902 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edgewood Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

