Edgeware (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0442

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $242.41 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.99 or 0.00622599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00023109 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

