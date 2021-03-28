Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Down 82.2% in March

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EDNMY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,723. Edenred has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

