Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,505,000 after purchasing an additional 233,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ecolab by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,466,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $213.33 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.74.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

